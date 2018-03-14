UK broadcasters reveal Stephen Hawking tribute programmes

The BBC, National Geographic and more have made late changes to the schedules following the news that renowned scientist Stephen Hawking has died

Broadcasters including the BBC, Channel 4 and Channel 5 have revealed their plans to pay tribute to Stephen Hawking, who has died aged 76.

Advertisement

In a change to the schedules, a number of UK broadcasters will be showing special programmes by or about the renowned scientist.

Further updates may be revealed closer to transmission. For details of all current Stephen Hawking programming, see details below.

BBC1 will broadcast 2015 documentary film Dara O’Briain Meets Stephen Hawking this Wednesday 14th March at 10.45pm.

O’Briain told Radio Times in 2015 how he felt deeply fortunate to meet his childhood hero: “He is a genius, while at the same time being the person who has lived with motor neurone disease for the longest time in history. But amid the high and the low of two ridiculous extremes, what astounds is the triumph of the normal. A father, and a grandfather, through it all he has somehow forged an ordinary life.”

BBC2 will broadcast a Horizon special from 1983 looking at Stephen Hawking’s work and how he coped with disability. Horizon: Professor Hawking’s Universe will air at 7pm on BBC2.

BBC Radio 4 meanwhile will repeat Hawking’s Reith Lecture from 2016 entitled, ‘Do black holes have no hair?’ at 9pm this Wednesday. Both lectures from his series are available to listen to on the BBC website.

Hawking also made a cameo in Radio 4’s latest series of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, in one of his last broadcast appearances. Find out more here.

Channel 4 will broadcast feature-length biographical documentary Stephen Hawking: A Brief History of Mine. The film will air at 10pm on Channel 4, replacing comedy series Damned.

E4 will show a double bill of Big Bang Theory episodes featuring Professor Hawking cameos on Wednesday. At 6pm E4 will broadcast The Hawking Excitation, when Hawking comes to lecture at the university. Sheldon begs Howard to introduce him to the great man – but Howard isn’t going to let him off that easily.

Then at 6.30pm it’s The Celebration Experimentation, with Hawking making a very special guest appearance during Sheldon’s birthday…

National Geographic has announced it will broadcast a number of Stephen Hawking documentaries, including Genius by Stephen Hawking: Where Are We? at 9pm this Wednesday, and Stephen Hawking’s Science of the Future at 10pm.

On Saturday 17th March, Nat Geo will broadcast Startalk with Stephen Hawking at 8pm. US scientist Neil DeGrass Tyson interviewed Hawking before he died – the episode is also available to watch in full online via YouTube (below).

Advertisement

Channel 5 will broadcast a special news special at 6.30pm this Wednesday.