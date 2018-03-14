Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones reveals what she’d like to happen next for Gemma, Simon and Tom

The cast and crew of the hit BBC drama say they're too busy to make a third series at the moment but the leading lady knows what she'd like to happen at Chez Foster

The second series of Mike Bartlett’s sizzling BBC drama Doctor Foster came to a dramatic conclusion last year as the warring Gemma and Simon’s son Tom walked off into the sunset leaving them behind.

It was a chilling cliffhanger ending, with Suranne Jones’s Gemma even breaking the fourth wall so Doctor Foster could plead with her son to find his way home.

Hopes for a third series to continue the tale have been all but crushed by the creator and cast’s busy schedules for now, but, even if it never makes it to air what does its leading lady like to think might happen next?

“Obviously I want Tom to come home for her,” she told RadioTimes.com backstage at the National Television awards, where the show was named best Drama and she picked up the award for best Dramatic Performance for her work on the second series.

“I think it would be nice if they rectified their relationship. I don’t know what her and Simon’s relationship would be, but it would be nice for her and Tom to rectify that.”

The actress, who revealed she’s booked up with work until the end of 2018 doesn’t seem quite ready to say goodbye to Gemma Foster forever just yet. She reprised the role for a comedic NTA opening, which saw Dermot O’Leary undergoing treatment, and hinted that she hasn’t closed the door on the doctor.

“She’s on hold, Gemma’s on hold for a while,” she said.

Doctor Foster, as enigmatic as ever.