Chris and Olivia have another blazing row in Crackin’ On – as some former Love Island stars make cameos

The latest episode of the ITVBe show sees the former couple coming to blows....again

Here we go again… Do these two ever actually get along?

Things between Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes are getting even more heated, with the former Love Island couple having another blazing row in the latest episode of their reality show.

The clip, from the latest episode of ITVBe series Crackin’ On, sees Olivia and Chris fighting – with Olivia accusing Chris of being “the biggest flirt”, and Chris saying he expects a relationship with someone who “actually cares a tiny bit for my feelings”.

Take a deep breath, and watch the whole drama unfold below:

There’s also something of a Love Island reunion when former islanders Amber Davies and Georgia Harrison make an appearance at Chris’s birthday party – which Olivia has organised.

The three girls are all delighted to see each other, with Olivia saying she never thought she’d go on a TV show and find not only a boyfriend – but also friends for life.

Newly-single Georgia spends the party eyeing up Chris’s brothers, while Amber – who split from boyfriend and Dancing on Ice star Kem Cetinay – asks why Chris and Olivia are wearing matching outfits:

Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On continues Wednesday 14th March at 10pm on ITVBe