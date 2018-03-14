Accessibility Links

“One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen” – Nick Hewer had an absolute nightmare on Bake Off

Viewers loved watching The Apprentice and Countdown star's disastrous technical and showstopper challenges

The Great British Bake Off Celebrity Special (SU2C): Episode 2 - Nick

Nick Hewer had an almighty disaster on the Bake Off Stand Up to Cancer celebrity special.

Lord Sugar’s former advisor on The Apprentice joined the Channel 4 charity bake on Tuesday night along with Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, Loose Women star Stacey Solomon and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.

Hewer however couldn’t handle the pressure in the Bake Off tent, admitting at various moments that he needed to “lie down” and that one of his creations looked like “a dog with tummy trouble has just passed through”.

First, the Countdown presenter and former Apprentice advisor baked a Devil’s Food cake that looked like a “cow pat” according to judge Prue Leith.

Then, Paul Hollywood literally had to step in and intervene with his showstopper…

However, viewers loved following Hewer’s disasters, backing him all the way.

Viewers also enjoyed the fact that Hewer was clad in suit and tie the whole time…

Nick Hewer, you’re hired.

All about The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off Celebrity Special (SU2C): Episode 2 - Nick
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

