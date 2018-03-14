“One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen” – Nick Hewer had an absolute nightmare on Bake Off
Viewers loved watching The Apprentice and Countdown star's disastrous technical and showstopper challenges
Nick Hewer had an almighty disaster on the Bake Off Stand Up to Cancer celebrity special.
Lord Sugar’s former advisor on The Apprentice joined the Channel 4 charity bake on Tuesday night along with Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, Loose Women star Stacey Solomon and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.
Have lowered into the cellar a large sofa. Join me behind it at 8pm @Channel4 #GBBO for @Standup2C @perrikiely @StaceySolomon @Rickontour And bring a hankie https://t.co/mfWdoU4pAA
— Nick Hewer (@Nick_Hewer) March 13, 2018
Hewer however couldn’t handle the pressure in the Bake Off tent, admitting at various moments that he needed to “lie down” and that one of his creations looked like “a dog with tummy trouble has just passed through”.
First, the Countdown presenter and former Apprentice advisor baked a Devil’s Food cake that looked like a “cow pat” according to judge Prue Leith.
Nicks cake hahahaha .. he's killing me #GBBO pic.twitter.com/WnYxc5Z2U4
— LockedSoulXO (@LockedSoulXO) March 13, 2018
#GBBO pic.twitter.com/GiU5liVXum
— Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby E (@TobyonTV) March 13, 2018
Then, Paul Hollywood literally had to step in and intervene with his showstopper…
You're fired. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/IDUaxLKB6p
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 13, 2018
There's only one Nick Hewer. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/dfDNDaB9GC
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 13, 2018
Give it up for the world's most honest baker. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/PPFISWJH2g
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 13, 2018
However, viewers loved following Hewer’s disasters, backing him all the way.
Oh poor Nick he's having a nightmare!! 🤣🤣🤣 #gbbo #StandUpToCancer #bakeoff pic.twitter.com/HE5Ueh1CJC
— Jennifer Megafu (@JMegafu) March 13, 2018
Nick Hewer on celebrity great british bake off has to be one of the funniest things ive ever seen #StandUpToCancer
— Lily (@lilymfields) March 13, 2018
I would legitimately watch an entire series of Nick Hewer trying to bake #GBBO #bakeoff
— Declan Cashin-Chalamet-Porowski-B.Jordan (@Tweet_Dec) March 13, 2018
Very proud of @Nick_Hewer on #GBBO. Thank god ‘croquembouche’ is too long for Countdown.
— Susie Dent (@susie_dent) March 13, 2018
Literally crying with laughter at @Nick_Hewer trying to pipe his ‘choux buns’ 😂😂 #GBBO
— Alex (@AlexNFFC) March 13, 2018
Nick Hewer's showstopper deserves more love. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/f7Ax42krYo
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 13, 2018
Viewers also enjoyed the fact that Hewer was clad in suit and tie the whole time…
No better sight than @Nick_Hewer baking in a suit #gbbo
— Alana Spencer (@Alana_Spencer_) March 13, 2018
Absolutely love the fact that Nick Hewer is baking in a full suit and tie 😂 #GBBO #StandUpToCancer
— Jess Skelding (@JessSkelding) March 13, 2018
Nick Hewer baking in a full suit is one of the best things I have ever seen! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MYsidDYHYy
— Darren Griffiths #FBPE (@dhwg3010) March 13, 2018
Nick Hewer, you’re hired.