Shirley Ballas won’t be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing’s Sport Relief special
Don't panic - there's a reason why Strictly's Head Judge is missing from the charity episode
The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel is missing one key person for its Sport Relief special.
Head Judge Shirley Ballas is notably absent from the judging panel, with Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli taking their seats as a trio for the one-off charity episode.
However, there’s no need to panic: the Strictly Sport Relief special was filmed on the road at Wembley Arena in London during the Strictly Live tour earlier this year.
With Shirley Ballas back in the US and not a part of the judging line-up for the nationwide tour, she was unable to appear in the Sport Relief special.
Football stars Chris Kamara, David Ginola and England women’s footballer Alex Scott will be taking to the ballroom for the Strictly special, and they will be paired with professional dancers Karen Clifton, Pasha Kovalev and Anya Garnis.
The Strictly Come Dancing Sport Relief special airs Friday 23rd March on BBC1