Stanley Johnson makes his Made in Chelsea debut with I’m A Celeb pal Toff

Stanley Johnson and Georgia “Toff” Toffolo haven’t left their friendship behind in the jungle. Instead, the I’m A Celebrity duo reunited in the series premiere of Made in Chelsea – and fans were delighted.

MIC star Toff and the father of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson bonded when they both competed in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, becoming unlikely best pals. The pair are committed conservatives and Tory supporters and come from posh families.

After a booze-up featuring former Chancellor of the Exchequer Norman Lamont and plenty of alcohol, Toff and Stanley met for lunch to discuss the previous night. Toff was only an hour and a half late.

Viewers were excited to see the happy reunion…

#MadeinChelsea omg Stanley Johnson said he would appear in Made in Chelsea for Toff and he has kept his promise,brilliant! Can we see Stanley regulary now as one of Toff's besties,he would be brilliant in this lol. — Jennifer blaylock (@Jenniferblaylo5) March 13, 2018

Stanley Johnson on made in Chelsea just made everything a lil bit better #MadeInChelsea — Dais🦎 (@Garfitdaisy) March 12, 2018

OMG I’m so excited that stanley johnson is on made in chelsea with @ToffTalks 😭they’re so cute!❤️ — morg (@MorganAimee98) March 10, 2018

I was so happy when i saw Stanley Johnson appear in #MadeInChelsea

I love the bond between him and Toffy. — ♡《Aaliyah shaw》♡ (@AaliyahShaw8) March 12, 2018

Creased at Stanley Johnson making a rogue appearance in made in Chelsea — Tara (@itstarayeah) March 12, 2018

(Although some were a little bit confused. What was going ON?)

I need to understand how Stanley Johnson (Boris Johnson’s Dad) ended up on #MadeInChelsea — diyora (@thediyora) March 12, 2018

STANLEY JOHNSON IS ON #MadeInChelsea WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/Tcj1l99hlv — faith ♥ (@faithbxx) March 12, 2018

What did I just witness?! Why was Stanley Johnson on Made in Chelsea ?! — Cloee (@CloeeC) March 12, 2018

There were even calls for Stanley and Toff (“Stoff”?) to get a show of their own…

Cancel Made in Chelsea just give @ToffTalks & Stanley Johnson their own show ! — Sarcastic Gal 101 (@Sarcastic_Gal23) March 12, 2018

Could Stanley Johnson become a Made in Chelsea regular cast member? Stranger things have happened…