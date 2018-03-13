Netfix’s Nailed It is the perfect show to watch if Bake Off makes you feel inadequate

If you're a rubbish baker, you'll be right at home on Netflix's growing hit Nailed It

The Great British Bake Off might be must-watch TV, but all those perfect cakes and near-professional bakers are enough to make anyone feel rather meh about their own culinary prowess.

Advertisement

Cue new Netflix show Nailed It. This US show is for amateur bakers who literally are total amateurs – and their collapsed cakes and horrifying creations are proving a huge hit.

The premise sees three bakers tasked with recreating beautiful baked goods to compete for a $10,000 prize. And the results are… hilarious:

In a world of perfect food pasted all over social media and TV, it’s refreshing to see such underachievement in the kitchen celebrated.

Twitter can’t get enough of it:

If you’re looking for a very fun time this weekend watch Nailed It On @netflix it’s fun and silly watch nice people try to make things well beyond their knowledge. pic.twitter.com/IMPoPaIvLe — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) March 10, 2018

They had to make a Trump cake on this episode of Nailed It and I am seriously wheezing I can barely breathe. pic.twitter.com/uut4Oz6xJ0 — Calvin (@calvinstowell) March 13, 2018

I’ve been laughing like an idiot at this all day. It’s a show on Netflix called nailed it and they take people who can’t bake and make them recreate extravagant cakes. This is the result 😂 pic.twitter.com/cE9S64Pwy3 — Maddie Hettrich (@maddisoy) March 10, 2018

I have so much to do today but #NailedIt is on Netflix and all I want to do is watch people fail at baking. this show is MY EVERYTHING — mat whitehead (@matwhi) March 10, 2018

Dear @netflix,@nicolebyer and #NailedIt are a dream come true. I want 10,000 seasons.

Please and thank you. — Kimi Rosenthal (@kimiroro) March 9, 2018

If you’re not watching Nailed It on Netflix, stop whatever you’re doing and put it on RIGHT NOW. Amateur bakers try to recreate amazing cakes and are terrible at it. #nailedit pic.twitter.com/Bd2Hlz2noe — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) March 10, 2018

Just to whet your appetite a little further, here’s a trailer:

Advertisement

Nailed It is available on Netflix now