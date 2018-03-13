Jennifer Saunders, Matt Lucas and Alison Steadman join cast of animated series Moominvalley

The actors join a star-studded cast which also features Kate Winslet, Matt Berry and Taron Edgerton

Matt Lucas, Jennifer Saunders and Alison Steadman have joined the cast of Moominvalley, an upcoming Sky1 animated series based on the beloved stories of Finnish-Swedish artist Tove Jansson.

Saunders will voice the character of Mymble, while Steadman and Lucas will lend their vocal talents to Emma the Stage Rat and Teety-Woo.

They join previously announced stars Rosamund Pike, Kate Winslet and Taron Edgerton, who will play Moominmama, Mrs Fillyjonk and Moomintroll, respectively. British stars Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry and Will Self will also star.

Check out some concept art for Moominvalley below.

The series, a reboot of a 1970s stop-motion animation, will follow the adventures of a family of white, hippopotamus-like beings known as Moomins.

Katie Leung (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) and Rebecca Root (The Danish Girl, Boy Meets Girl) also join the cast as characters Too-Ticky and Misabel.

Moominvalley has already been commissioned for two seasons consisting of 13 22-minute-long episodes each, and is slated to debut in spring 2019.