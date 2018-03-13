Did an HBO boss just hint at loads of Game of Thrones character deaths?

Is the final season of Game of Thrones set to be a bloody massacre? A cryptic comment from HBO’s Senior VP of drama Francesca Orsi has us extremely worried about the fate of our favourite characters.

Advertisement

Speaking at a conference in Israel, the network boss described what happened at a cast table read of the last few episodes.

“None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started to fall down to their deaths,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“By the end, the last few words on the final script, the tears just started falling down. Then there was applause that lasted 15 minutes.”

They… “started to fall down to their deaths”? Does that mean their characters meet a grisly end? Or is this some kind of metaphor for the emotional toll on the actors?

Orsi also touched upon the Game of Thrones spin-offs (or “successor shows”) which many fans hope will fill the Westeros-sized hole in their lives once the main series wraps up in 2019.

No expense will be spared for the “three, four, five spin-offs”, created by writers including Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland and Carly Wray, according to Orsi.

Advertisement

“$50 million (per season) would never fly for what we are trying to do,” she declared. “We are going big.”

Game of Thrones will return to HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV in 2019