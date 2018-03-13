Channel 4 satire The Windsors to give us the inside scoop on Harry and Meghan in Royal Wedding special

The hype is already building for the Royal Wedding in May – and now the Windsors have agreed to throw open the palace doors and invite in the cameras for a behind-the-scenes look at the run up to the big day. Or something like that.

Channel 4 has announced that satirical royal soap opera The Windsors will return in May with The Windsors Wedding Special. The one-off episode will see Harry (Richard Goulding) preparing for his marriage to Meghan (Kathryn Drysdale). Of course, there’s going to be a huge stag do – but will Meghan approve of his bachelor party plans?

We’ll also get a sneak peak at the royal in-law drama when Prince Charles (Harry Enfield) heads to America to meet Meghan’s “down-to-earth all-American mum” Doria.

And there’s no forgetting Wills (Hugh Skinner) and Kate (Louise Ford) who are struggling to cope with the arrival of their latest child.