What time is One Born Every Minute on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the award-winning maternity documentary

What time is One Born Every Minute on TV?

Series 11 of the documentary show starts 9pm Wednesday 14th March on C4

What can we expect from the next episode?

Typically, it’s the women giving birth whom you feel sorry for on One Born, but in the case of Nikoletta, 34, and Andreas, 31, it’s their poor midwife. The expectant parents are both doctors, and Andreas – who comes prepared in purple scrubs – clearly struggles to relinquish control over this particular patient.

Your sympathy will be fairly evenly split between Amy, 23, and Ben, 29, as the imminent arrival of their first child gets a little too much for Ben in the delivery room. But it’s Katie, 29, and Sam, 30 – who are having a second son – who tug most firmly on the heartstrings, when the upbeat pair reveal their past anguish.

Review by Hannah Shaddock

All about One Born Every Minute

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

