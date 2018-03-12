Everything you need to know about the Lee Mack sitcom

What time is Not Going Out on TV?

Series 9 of the BBC sitcom continues 9pm March 15th, BBC1

What can we expect from the next episode?

Remember that classic episode of Dad’s Army where the Walmington warriors get stranded in a pumping station with the water levels rising? You could see tonight’s Not Going Out as an homage to that from Lee Mack.

It takes this sitcom’s platoon of malcontents and places them in a similar predicament: an escape room. For Lee’s birthday, wife Lucy has bought him an experience in one of those puzzle challenges that unfold in a dingy cellar with the door locked… and Lee handcuffed to a ticking bomb.

It’s a great set-up and the needle between Lee’s dad and his father-in-law is beautifully played. Snob Geoffrey sighs, “There’s a poetry to the sadness of your life, isn’t there, Frank…”

Review by David Butcher

Who’s in the cast?

Here are the characters and actors to look out for…

Lee Lee Mack

Lucy Sally Bretton

Anna Abigail Cruttenden

Toby Hugh Dennis

Wendy Deborah Grant

Geoffrey Geoffrey Whitehead

Molly Francesca Newman

Benji Max Pattison