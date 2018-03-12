What time is Classic Mary Berry on TV?

The series continues Monday 12th March, 8.30pm on BBC1

Classic Mary Berry sees the food writer demonstrates a range of recipes to tempt family and friends, featuring classics, simple British dishes and modern favourites.

The food writer demonstrates a range of recipes using produce from Britain’s farms and gardens, from a pasta inspired by a classic French herb sauce, to a perfect way to partner asparagus, and her own version of a classic tarte Tatin. She also travels on one of the Watercress Line’s 19th-century steam trains, where she leaves the stove to help fire up the 300-ton engine.