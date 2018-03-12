What time is American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on TV?

Everything you need to know about the TV retelling of the fashion designer murder

When is American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on TV?

The new series telling the story of the fashion designer’s murder is on 9pm, Wednesday 14th March, BBC2.

What can we expect from the next episode?

We now move away from the bloody events in Miami to explore Andrew Cunanan’s previous murders, starting with elderly Chicago property developer Lee Midlin. There’s been some controversy over this drama’s accuracy even though it runs a disclaimer to that effect at the end. Certainly it looks so glossy and unfolds at such a luxurious pace that it’s hard to believe this horrific killing spree really did happen.

But it’s riveting, especially Darren Criss’s portrayal of the murderous fantasist. The emotional dialogue when he coldly executes a random pick-up driver has clearly been made up, but the scene still chills you to the bone.

Review by Jane Rackham

Who’s in the cast?

You can find a full guide to the cast and characters here, but below are the names to look out for…

Gianni Versace Edgar Ramirez

Andrew Cunanan Darren Criss

Antonio D’Amico Ricky Martin

Donatella Versace Penélope Cruz

Elizabeth Cote Annaleigh Ashford