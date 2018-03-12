Who is Made in Chelsea star Sophie “Habbs” Habboo?

Everything you need to know about the London dweller

Made in Chelsea 2018 stars: Sophie Habboo, also knows as “Habbs”

Instagram: habboosophie

Who is Habbs?

Sophie Habboo is a graduate of Newcastle University, and joined the show with Clementine Cuthbertson (Clemmie) as a friend of Frankie Gaff’s.

She had a romance with Alex Mytton in series 14, which Harry Baron tried and failed to get in the way of.

What’s she up to on Instagram?

She’s been visiting the Saatchi gallery, a local haunt for Chelsea-ites…

I do culture too A post shared by Sophie Habboo (@habboosophie) on Mar 4, 2018 at 10:46am PST

And swimming at rooftop pools in east London with Frankie…

💛 👯💜 @frankiegaff A post shared by Sophie Habboo (@habboosophie) on Feb 1, 2018 at 4:54am PST

Made in Chelsea airs Monday at 9pm on E4