Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who is Made in Chelsea star Sophie “Habbs” Habboo?

Who is Made in Chelsea star Sophie “Habbs” Habboo?

Everything you need to know about the London dweller

Sophie Habboo (NBC, EH)

Made in Chelsea 2018 stars: Sophie Habboo, also knows as “Habbs”

Advertisement

Instagram: habboosophie

Who is Habbs?

Sophie Habboo is a graduate of Newcastle University, and joined the show with Clementine Cuthbertson (Clemmie) as a friend of Frankie Gaff’s.

She had a romance with Alex Mytton in series 14, which Harry Baron tried and failed to get in the way of.

What’s she up to on Instagram?

She’s been visiting the Saatchi gallery, a local haunt for Chelsea-ites…

I do culture too

A post shared by Sophie Habboo (@habboosophie) on

And swimming at rooftop pools in east London with Frankie…

💛 👯💜 @frankiegaff

A post shared by Sophie Habboo (@habboosophie) on

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea airs Monday at 9pm on E4

Tags

All about Made in Chelsea

Made in Chelsea
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Camilla Thurlow and Helen Skelton for Celebrity Boxing

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow to fight Helen Skelton in Celebrity Boxing for Sport Relief

Sam Thompson, Celebs Go Dating (Channel 4, EH)

Sam Thompson letting one rip is one of the most entertaining things viewers have ever seen on Celebs Go Dating

GettyImages-801805842

Viewers are labelling Amazon’s Alexa a “snitch” after she grassed out Jamie Laing on Celebrity Hunted

144095.72197f87-f394-469e-8e91-be5a2c9e57de

Jamie Laing: People run away from me in the street since I shaved my head

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more