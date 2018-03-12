Accessibility Links

Who is Made in Chelsea star Melissa Tattam?

Who is Made in Chelsea star Melissa Tattam?

Everything you need to know about the London socialite as the E4 reality series returns

Melissa Tattam (NBC, EH)

Made in Chelsea 2018 stars: Melissa Tattam

Instagram: melissatattam

Who is Melissa?

Bikini designer Melissa Tattam joins the show as playboy Harry Baron’s girlfriend. The pair of them met over Christmas and have apparently been besotted ever since.

Will Melissa have what it takes to tame the lothario?

What’s she up to on Instagram?

There are lots of loved-up photos of Melissa and Harry hanging out together…

😘

A post shared by Melissa (@melissatattam) on

We mean A LOT…

Bday week 🍭

A post shared by Melissa (@melissatattam) on

LFW

A post shared by Melissa (@melissatattam) on

NYE @harryukbaron ma man 😜

A post shared by Melissa (@melissatattam) on

Made in Chelsea airs Monday at 9pm on E4

All about Made in Chelsea

Made in Chelsea
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

