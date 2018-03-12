Who is Made in Chelsea star Melissa Tattam?
Everything you need to know about the London socialite as the E4 reality series returns
Made in Chelsea 2018 stars: Melissa Tattam
Instagram: melissatattam
Who is Melissa?
Bikini designer Melissa Tattam joins the show as playboy Harry Baron’s girlfriend. The pair of them met over Christmas and have apparently been besotted ever since.
Will Melissa have what it takes to tame the lothario?
What’s she up to on Instagram?
There are lots of loved-up photos of Melissa and Harry hanging out together…
We mean A LOT…
Made in Chelsea airs Monday at 9pm on E4