Who is Made in Chelsea star Clementine “Clemmie” Cuthbertson?
Everything you need to know about the London socialite as E4's reality series returns
Made in Chelsea 2018 stars: Clementine Cuthbertson, also knows as “Clemmie”
Instagram: clementinecuthbertson
Who is Clemmie?
Clemmie Cuthbertson is a graduate of Newcastle University, and joined the show with Sophie Habboo (Habbs).
She dated Jamie Laing in series 14, but their romance was extremely short-lived. She was not happy at being used by him just so he could make his ex Frankie Gaff jealous.
What’s she up to on Instagram?
Hanging out with co-star James Taylor…
And wearing some pretty glamorous slippers with Georgina “Toff” Toffolo
