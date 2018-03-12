Who is Made in Chelsea star Clementine “Clemmie” Cuthbertson?

Everything you need to know about the London socialite as E4's reality series returns

Made in Chelsea 2018 stars: Clementine Cuthbertson, also knows as “Clemmie”

Instagram: clementinecuthbertson

Who is Clemmie?

Clemmie Cuthbertson is a graduate of Newcastle University, and joined the show with Sophie Habboo (Habbs).

She dated Jamie Laing in series 14, but their romance was extremely short-lived. She was not happy at being used by him just so he could make his ex Frankie Gaff jealous.

What’s she up to on Instagram?

Hanging out with co-star James Taylor…

And wearing some pretty glamorous slippers with Georgina “Toff” Toffolo

Keeping it classy for Jesus #boyfriendshirt A post shared by Clemmie Cuthbertson (@clementinecuthbertson) on Feb 6, 2018 at 7:46am PST

