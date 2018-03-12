Accessibility Links

Who is Made in Chelsea star Clementine “Clemmie” Cuthbertson?

Everything you need to know about the London socialite as E4's reality series returns

Clementine Cuthbertson (NBC, EH)

Made in Chelsea 2018 stars: Clementine Cuthbertson, also knows as “Clemmie”

Instagram: clementinecuthbertson

Who is Clemmie?

Clemmie Cuthbertson is a graduate of Newcastle University, and joined the show with Sophie Habboo (Habbs).

She dated Jamie Laing in series 14, but their romance was extremely short-lived. She was not happy at being used by him just so he could make his ex Frankie Gaff jealous.

What’s she up to on Instagram?

Hanging out with co-star James Taylor…

The petal to my flower @jamesrusselltaylor 🌸

A post shared by Clemmie Cuthbertson (@clementinecuthbertson) on

And wearing some pretty glamorous slippers with Georgina “Toff” Toffolo

Keeping it classy for Jesus #boyfriendshirt

A post shared by Clemmie Cuthbertson (@clementinecuthbertson) on

Made in Chelsea airs Monday at 9pm on E4

All about Made in Chelsea

Made in Chelsea
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

