Who is Made in Chelsea star Ben Darby?

Who is Made in Chelsea star Ben Darby?

Everything you need to know about the London dweller as E4's reality series returns

Made in Chelsea 2018 stars: Ben Darby

Instagram: bd_darby

Who is Ben?

Self-proclaimed bad boy Ben Darby joins the cast alongside his new squeeze, unlucky-in-love Canadian, Mimi Bouchard.

The 6ft 4 property developer holds the power in this relationship, which is driving Mimi mad… Will she finally get the fairy tale ending she’s been hoping for?

Ben’s Instagram is currently private, but Mimi shared a photo of the two of them on Valentine’s Day…

HAPPY LOVE DAY BABY ❤️

A post shared by M I M I B O U C H A R D (@mimibouchard) on

Mimi shared one later in February too, saying “kisses from you are my favourite”…

Kisses from you are my favourite 😌

A post shared by M I M I B O U C H A R D (@mimibouchard) on

Made in Chelsea airs Monday at 9pm on E4

