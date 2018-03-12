Jamie Carragher suspended by Sky Sports after spitting at family following Liverpool defeat

Sky said Carragher's behaviour was "well below the standards we expect of our people"

Former Liverpool footballer Jamie Carragher has been suspended from his job as a Sky Sports pundit after he was captured on video spitting at a teenage girl through the window of his car as he pulled up alongside the vehicle her father was driving.

In a statement, Sky said: “Sky takes this matter extremely seriously and strongly condemns Jamie’s actions, we have made that clear to him in person today and suspended him from his duties. It falls well below the standards we expect of our people.”

RadioTimes.com understands that a decision about Carragher’s future at Sky has yet to be made.

Writing on Twitter following the incident, Carragher said he had apologised to the family for his behaviour, which he called “totally out of order”, but added “I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag”.

After Sky announced his suspension, Carragher described it as “a moment of madness and not representative of the real me”, according to Sky Sports News.

The video of the incident, obtained by the Mirror, shows Carragher driving and signalling to the girl’s father. Both men wind down their windows and the father shouts: “Unlucky Jamie lad. Two, one.”

In retaliation, Carragher leans out of his window and spits towards the car, spraying the 14-year-old girl.

Carragher had been due to appear on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football tonight, 12th March, for Manchester City’s Premier League cash with Stoke.