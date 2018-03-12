Is Fawlty Towers on Netflix?

There are two series of the classic 1970s BBC sitcom - but are they both on Netflix?

Although it’s over 40 years old, Fawlty Towers is still regarded as one of the best BBC sitcoms ever made.

Only two series and 12 episodes of the farcical comedy starring John Cleese as perennially exasperated hotelier Basil Fawlty were produced between 1975 and 1979, and luckily every episode is now available to stream on Netflix.

Connie Booth (Polly), Prunella Scales (Sybil) and Andrew Sachs (Manuel) were Cleese’s co-stars in the sitcom about a hotel in Torquay that battled dodgy builders, a kipper and a corpse, hotel inspectors and a Waldorf salad.

The comedy isn’t often repeated on terrestrial TV, although BBC1 did air the episode Communication Problems as a tribute to Sachs when he passed away in December 2016.