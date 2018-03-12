Accessibility Links

Crufts winner’s ceremony interrupted live on TV by animal rights protestors

Two Peta members crashed the event as part of a campaign against extreme dog breeding

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: A protestor is carried off after running into the area as Best In Show was being announced on day four of the Cruft's dog show at the NEC Arena on March 11, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Two pitch invaders interrupted the Crufts winner’s ceremony on Sunday night to protest against extreme dog breeding.

Owners shielded their prize-winning pups as the two intruders stormed the NEC arena in Birmingham carrying signs reading “Crufts: canine eugenics”. They were both quickly apprehended and forcibly removed by security.

Watch some crowd-shot footage below.

Crufts and the NEC have said they will urgently review security measures.

“It appears that protesters from Peta gained unauthorised access to the ring in the main arena at Crufts, and in doing so scared the dogs and put the safety of both dogs and people at risk in a hugely irresponsible way,” a spokesperson for Crufts said. “Our main priority at the moment is the wellbeing of the dogs that were in the ring, who are looked after by their owners and show officials.”

The two protesters were from animal rights group Peta, who posted an image of them on their official UK Twitter account.

“Breeders are churning out litter after litter of unhealthy pedigree puppies as thousands of healthy, adoptable dogs in animal shelters are denied their chance at a loving home,” the tweet read.

