Create Radio Times’s cover for the Royal Wedding

If you’ve ever wanted to design the front cover of Radio Times, here’s your chance! This week we are launching a competition to design our front cover to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 19th May.

You can use any colour, material or technique you like; you can draw, paint or create your entry on your computer! Your design should be eye-catching, imaginative and show what the wedding means to you.

You must be 12 years old or younger to enter the competition. The winning entry will appear on the cover of RT’s special royal wedding issue — and will be seen by millions of people! A selection of 100 of the best entries will also be published in that issue of the magazine.

THE JUDGES: Children’s author and comedian David Walliams, artist and illustrator Lauren Child, Radio Times art director Shem Law

HOW TO ENTER

The template above has the Radio Times lettering at the top and is in the correct portrait format. Print it out and get creative! When you’re happy with your design, write your name, age, address and a contact telephone number (either a parent or a teacher) on the back and send it to the following address: Radio Times Royal Wedding Competition, Immediate Media Company, Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT

If you prefer, you can use an A4 piece of paper to create your design — leave room for the Radio Times lettering and add your details on the back. To be considered by our judges, your picture must reach us by 6pm on Wednesday 18 April 2018.

Expert advice from RT’s art director Shem Law

What makes a cracking Radio Times cover? It’s a question we ask ourselves every week. With the editor, I look at thousands of images every year to decide what will make it onto the cover of RT. So what are we looking for? The answer is simple: it has to grab the reader’s attention.

In the UK, hundreds of magazines are published every week, all fighting for your attention on newsstands. Every device in a designer’s arsenal is employed to shout “Buy me!” Fluorescent ink, gold and silver foil, free gifts, free supplements… It’s a busy place. But look again. Sometimes it’s the simple, strong, graphic image that stands out. Less really can be more.

Once we have a potential cover, we put it on the wall, take a few steps back, then a few more and when we’re on the other side of the room, we have the answer. If the image grabs your attention from four metres away, you’ve got a winner. If not, it’s back to the drawing board. So here’s my advice to everyone entering the competition:

Keep it simple; make it stand out. It doesn’t matter if you’re using crayons or the latest software, your design must have impact.

Think where to leave space for coverlines (the text on the front of the magazine telling you what the story is about) and how your image fits under the Radio Times masthead.

One clever idea is worth 100 complicated ones.

Keep the colour palette strong.

When you’ve finished, put your cover against a wall with lots of other magazines to see if it stands out.

Don’t miss the deadline! Entries must reach us by 6pm on Wednesday 18 April 2018 .

. The most important thing is to have fun doing it. We do!

