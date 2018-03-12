Meet the contestants taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer
Everything you need to know about the celebrities entering the Great British Bake Off tent with Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig
Ready? Steady? Bake…for Stand Up to Cancer!
Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are serving up a special Great British Bake Off treat, with five celebrity specials raising money for Stand Up to Cancer.
Each week will see four celebs battle it out across three new baking challenges to win a coveted star baker apron.
But which stars are appearing in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer? Check out the contestants below…
Episode two contestants
Nick Hewer
TV Presenter
Twitter: @Nick_Hewer
First appearing on TV as Lord Sugar’s advisor on The Apprentice, Hewer is now know for presenting Channel 4’s Countdown. He’s also presented The Town that Never Retired and We All Pay Your Benefits and appeared Who Do You Think You Are?, Have I Got News for You and Room 101.
Stacey Solomon
Singer and presenter
Twitter: @StaceySolomon
First coming to fame in the sixth series of The X Factor (where she finished third), Solomon achieved a number one single with her cover of Michael Jackson’s You Are Not Alone. She also became Queen of the Jungle after winning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2010 with a massive 80.07% of the public vote. You might have also seen Solomon on Loose Women, where she’s been a regular panellist since 2016.
Ricky Wilson
Singer
Twitter: @Rickontour
Best known as frontman of rock group Kaiser Chiefs, you’ve probably seen him on The Voice UK where he became the only coach to win two years consecutively.
Perri Kiely
Dancer
Twitter: @perrikiely
Perri’s best known as a member of dance troupe Diversity – the one that won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009. However, he’s appeared by himself on Celebs Go Dating series 2 and the second series of Splash! (which he won).
