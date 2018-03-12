Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Broadcasters pay tribute to Ken Dodd with changes to Monday night schedules

Broadcasters pay tribute to Ken Dodd with changes to Monday night schedules

BBC1, ITV and Channel 5 are showing a total of five programmes marking the death of the well-loved comic

Ken Dodd

UK broadcasters will pay tribute to Ken Dodd tonight (Monday 12th March) with a host of last minute schedule changes to mark the death of the comedy legend, who has passed away aged 90.

Advertisement

The One Show at 7pm has added a segment on Dodd, while later on BBC1 the scheduled edition of Imagine… at 10:45pm will make way for Arena profile Ken Dodd’s Happiness – featuring interviews with Dodd and footage of early performances – before Talking Comedy: Ken Dodd at 11:35pm collects some of his funniest chat show appearances.

Imagine… Ingrid Bergman in her Own Words will now be shown on 26th March.

On ITV, a repeat of Rachel Nickell: the Untold Story is postponed for a 10:45pm showing of Another Audience with Ken Dodd in which he entertains a theatre crowd.

Advertisement

And on Channel 5 at 9pm, Terror in the Air is replaced by Ken Dodd: In His Own Words, a documentary about his career featuring an interview with Dodd and contributions from Michael Billington, Miriam Margolyes, Ricky Tomlinson, Roy Hudd, John Birt, Michael Grade and Tim Vine.

Tags

You might like

Screen Shot 2017-11-04 at 19.53.57

“Sorry, Eamonn!” Strictly’s Anton Du Beke falls over – and drags Ruth Langsford down on top of him

imagenotavailable1

Victoria Coren: “I play the Connecting Walls obsessively on the Only Connect website”

imagenotavailable1

Silver Linings Playbook’s Jennifer Lawrence and David O Russell to reunite for The Ends of the Earth

imagenotavailable1

One Direction to release concert movie worldwide in October

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more