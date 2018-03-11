Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities and professional skaters

There can only be one champion, and here we keep track of all the celebrities who have been voted off Dancing on Ice

Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but there will only be one winner, and one by one the celebs will be whittled down…

Their scores from judges Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be combined with the viewers’ votes and the two stars who rank at the bottom will compete in the skate-off, with one celebrity each Sunday having to go home.

Who’s still in Dancing on Ice?

Max Evans

Brooke Vincent

Jake Quickenden

Here’s everyone who’s so far been voted off Dancing on Ice:

Week 9: Kem Cetinay

Who was Kem in the skate off against? Max Evans

Week 8: Alex Beresford

Who was Alex in the skate off against? Kem Cetinay

Week 7 double eviction: Donna Air…

…and Antony Cotton

Yes, it was a double eviction this week, with Donna and Antony in the skate off against Max Evans.

Week 6: Lemar

Who was Lemar in the skate off against? Donna Air

Week 5: Cheryl Baker

Who was Cheryl in the skate off against? Donna Air

Week 4: Perri-Shakes Drayton

Who was Perri in the skate off against? Lemar

Much to the audience’s amazement, the judges unanimously decided to save Lemar and sent Perri home.

“I wasn’t ready to go home but Lemar was the better skater today and the journey ends,” the athlete said after being eliminated from the show.

Week 3: Stephanie Waring

Who was Stephanie in the skate off against? Lemar

After the judges’ scores and the viewers’ votes were combined, it was Stephanie and Lemar who landed in the bottom two at the end of Disco Week.

The pair then took it in turns to perform in the Skate Off, and unfortunately Lemar stumbled right at the end of his routine and it looked like he was going home when both Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo opted to save Stephanie.

However skating legends Torvill and Dean both decided to save Lemar despite his tumble, and with Jayne being the Head Judge it was her deciding vote that kept the If There’s Any Justice singer in the competition to skate another day.

Weeks 1 & 2: Candice Brown

Who was Candice in the skate off against? Lemar

With the celebrities split over two weeks, former Bake Off winner Candice Brown was the first star to land in the skate off alongside her professional partner Matt Evers in the very first episode.

The following week it was Lemar and Melody Le Moal who ended up in the bottom two and had to go up against Candice in the skate off to see who would be the first to leave the show.

Based solely on the skate off, Jason Gardiner opted to save Candice and Matt because they had a more “assured performance” that had “more shape and style to it”. Meanwhile Ashley Banjo also chose to save the former Bake Off winner, citing that their skate-off performance was “executed much better”.

However Jayne Torvill chose Lemar as he had more difficulty in the routine so it was down to Head Judge Christopher Dean to make the casting vote, and he chose to save Lemar.

It meant that Candice became the first celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice. After being eliminated, she said: “I did my best and I couldn’t have done any more”.

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV