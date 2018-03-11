Everything you need to know about the new BBC sitcom with John Cleese

What time is Hold the Sunset on TV?

The series continues 7.30pm, Sunday 11th March on BBC1

What can we expect from the show?

That dream of retiring to the Mediterranean is fading fast as Edith’s family’s problems become increasingly complicated (son Roger is behind on the mortgage and his wife Wendy fantasises about murdering him). But it’s the arrival of a rather unusual burglar that really stirs things up. Having broken in, this one likes to play the Rolling Stones at full blast and fry up some bacon.

This is not laugh-out-loud comedy, despite a rather enjoyable moment of Basil Fawlty-style rage from John Cleese, but it seems to have found its audience. Six million watched the first episode and five million stuck with it for the second.

Review by Jane Rackham

Who’s in the cast?

Below are the cast and actors to look out for. You can find out more about them here.

Edith Alison Steadman (who you might recognise from Gavin and Stacey)

Phil John Cleese (from Fawlty Towers and the Monty Pythons)

Roger Jason Watkins (from Trollied and Line of Duty)

Wendy Rosie Cavaliero (from Unforgotten)

Mr Dugdale Peter Egan (also from Unforgotten)