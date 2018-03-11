Torvill and Dean will NOT be performing to Bolero when they skate in the Dancing on Ice final

It was a staple of the finale, but the ice skating legends will be performing a brand new routine in the DOI final

It was always one of the highlights of the Dancing on Ice final, but RadioTimes.com can reveal that Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will not be performing to Bolero on Sunday night’s show.

The skating legends have recreated their famous Gold medal-winning routine from the 1984 Winter Olympics many times over in the finals of DOI past – but while Torvill and Dean will skate in the final, the routine won’t be to Bolero.

The two-hour long final won’t be completely Bolero-less, however, as two of the finalists will be skating the routine.

Bookies favourite Jake Quickenden, Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent and rugby star Max Evans are the three skaters who have made it to the last stage, and all three couples will open the last show with a ‘showcase skate’ that will have been choreographed for them by Torvill and Dean.

The three celebrities will then perform their ‘skate of the series’ before one of them is eliminated. The final two still standing will then perform to Bolero.

Meanwhile all 12 celebrities who took part in this series of Dancing on Ice will also be back on the rink as the ‘Class of 2018’ do a group performance together.

The Dancing on Ice Final airs Sunday 11th March at 6pm on ITV