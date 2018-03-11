Six Nations 2018: When is Wales v Italy on TV? Where can I watch it?

Italy are used to being the support act at this point of the Six Nations – but Wales? Normally by now they’re the headliners, forcing their way to the front of the Six Nations stage. But not this year. Wales have played in two of the best games of the season – and lost them both. Against England their attack failed to break a ferocious defence. Against Ireland, they never had the ball long enough to quite turn the tide. With both games decided on such fine margins, it’s all the crueller for Welsh fans that with two games still to go, their tournament is effectively dead.

Gabby Logan introduces coverage of the final match in the fourth weekend of fixtures, which takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Warren Gatland’s home side will start as heavy favourites in this encounter, having won the past 10 Six Nations meetings with the Azzurri, including a 33-7 victory at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome last February. Italy’s best result on this ground came back in March 2006, when they drew 18-18. With analysis from Martyn Williams and Sam Warburton.

What time is Wales v Italy on TV?

Advertisement

The tie kicks off on Sunday 11th March at 3pm, with live coverage on BBC1 from 2.30pm. You can watch post-match analysis on the red button.

Where else can I follow the match?

Advertisement

Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra from 2.55pm.