Sarah Michelle Gellar shares rare behind-the-scenes images as Buffy the Vampire Slayer turns 21

The supernatural TV drama first aired in 1997 and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers

At 21, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is all grown up – and Sarah Michelle Gellar marked the milestone by sharing her own collection of behind-the-scenes photos.

The cult show’s big anniversary fell in the same week as International Women’s Day, which seemed especially significant given what a badass Buffy is (and always has been).

Gellar, who famously played the vampire slayer, shared the perfect series seven quote for the occasion: “From now on, we won’t just face our fears, we will seek them out. We will find them, and cut their hearts out one by one. There is only one thing on earth more powerful than evil, and that’s us.”

She added her own thoughts: “I have always believed that the world is changed by your example, not by your opinion. We have all learned a lot from Buffy, and the best part is, that never ends.”

As a special treat for fans, she dug out ten photos (“hopefully there will even be some you have never seen”).

These include images of her with David Boreanaz (Angel), James Marsters (Spike), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn), and Seth Green (Oz).

