Phillip Schofield wows Saturday Night Takeaway fans with his Technicolour Dreamcoat comeback

It may be 27 years since he starred as Joseph on the West End Stage, but Schofield can still belt out Any Dream Will Do

The breakfast show host surprised everyone when he swept onto the Saturday Night Takeaway stage for the End Of The Show Show dressed in the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and belted out Any Dream Will Do. After all, Schofield starred in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical on the West End stage in 1991 – and he clearly kept the costume.

As Ant and Dec celebrated Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday with a theatrical medley of his greatest musical hits, they were joined on stage by Joe McElderry (current “Joseph”), James Corden, and Schofield himself. Of course it was Schofield who stole the show.

Webber was so impressed that he offered Schofield the part – again.

And viewers were also wowed by his performance…

If you don’t think Philip Schofield is the ultimate national treasure then you are wrong — M O L L Y (@beauty_spectrum) March 10, 2018

I don't know if it's just because I'm a massive musical theatre nerd but I started screaming and running around my room when Phillip Schofield came on as Joseph on #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Emily🌟 (@emilyallcott_x) March 10, 2018

I’m completely howling and actually quite shook at Philip Schofield singing Joseph on Saturday Night Take Away — MG (@marthagrahamm) March 10, 2018

@Schofe was just saying to my hubby, ‘the only Joseph that was the best was Philip Schofield’ and then Schofe appeared – I just burst into tears!!! Xxxx — Kathryn Millington (@giraffe55) March 10, 2018