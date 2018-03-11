Accessibility Links

Phillip Schofield wows Saturday Night Takeaway fans with his Technicolour Dreamcoat comeback

It may be 27 years since he starred as Joseph on the West End Stage, but Schofield can still belt out Any Dream Will Do

Phillip Schofield isn’t about to let anyone replace him as the ultimate Joseph.

The breakfast show host surprised everyone when he swept onto the Saturday Night Takeaway stage for the End Of The Show Show dressed in the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and belted out Any Dream Will Do. After all, Schofield starred in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical on the West End stage in 1991 – and he clearly kept the costume.

As Ant and Dec celebrated Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday with a theatrical medley of his greatest musical hits, they were joined on stage by Joe McElderry (current “Joseph”), James Corden, and Schofield himself. Of course it was Schofield who stole the show.

Webber was so impressed that he offered Schofield the part – again.

And viewers were also wowed by his performance…

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

