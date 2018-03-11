Dancing on Ice star Jake Quickenden injured days before final

The former X Factor contestant dislocated his thumb on Tuesday – but he has no intention of pulling out of the competition

Dancing on Ice finalist Jake Quickenden has dislocated his thumb ahead of Sunday’s final, but he still intends to compete.

On Tuesday night, one of the show’s pro skaters Matt Evers explained on Twitter: “today this one @JakeQuickenden injured his thumb quite badly. He went to A&E, X-ray, scans, cleared and braced up. He then got straight back on the ice. Nothing is gunna stop him.”

Today this one ➡️ @JakeQuickenden injured his thumb quite badly. He went to A&E, X-ray, scans, cleared and braced up. He then got straight back on the ice. Nothing is gunna stop him. His attitude is incredible and work ethic is second to non. #believe #achieve — Matt Evers (@TheMattEvers) March 6, 2018

See some photos from the aftermath below via ITV:

Then, Quickenden, while sporting a cast on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, confirmed that he had injured his thumb while filming, and added that it won’t be enough to keep him out of the final: “I dislocated my thumb yesterday. It’s a lot of fuss over nothing – it’s all precautionary. I’ll be fine, even if they had to put a pot on it, I’d still be dancing in the final.”

It’s his second injury in a week after a Storm Emma-related car crash with co-star Kem Cetinay left him with a “bit of whiplash” this past weekend.

Be careful if you’re out in the snow, had a nightmare morning, skidded going life 5mph and bumped another car that was broken down, everyone ok, but the roads are tragic so please be careful!! — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) March 1, 2018

Quickenden is the bookies’ favourite to see off fellow ice dancers Max Evans and Brooke Vincent when the talent contest concludes this weekend.

The Dancing on Ice Final airs Sunday 11th March at 6pm on ITV