Trios will be able to audition for The Voice UK next year

RadioTimes.com understands that for the first time on the UK show, the talent search is extending beyond soloists and duos

The Voice UK Coaches 2018

The Voice UK will allow trios to audition next year, RadioTimes.com understands.

Until now, the ITV and formerly BBC talent show has only seen soloists and duos perform for the coaches. However, for the very first time on the UK version, the process will open up to trios as of next year.

A source has hinted that the tweak in the format is down to show producers keen to do something a bit different each series – and this is the latest twist they want to introduce.

Currently, the coaching line-up stars Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs, although the panel for the 2019 series has yet to be confirmed.

Applications for series 8 of The Voice UK in 2019 are already open, so if you’re a singer, duo or now trio and you want to impress the coaches – what are you waiting for?

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV

