Everything you need to know about The Voice, including which singers are performing in the last of the Battles
What time is The Voice UK on TV?
The singing contest continues on Saturday 10th March at 8.30pm on ITV.
Which singers are doing Battle on The Voice UK this week?
It’s the last weekend of Battles and here’s who’s singing off against who:
Saskia Eng vs. Ruti Olajugbagbe
Song: Dog Days are Over by Florence and the Machine
Ant and Ox vs. Gayatri Nair
Song: Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man
Shane McCormack vs. Ivy Paige
Song: Sway by Rosemary Clooney
Lauren Bannon vs. Debbie Aramide
Song: Praise You by Hannah Grace (originally by Fatboy Slim)
Wesu Wallace vs. Paige Young
Song: Faith by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande
Jade Williams vs. Wayne Ellington
Song: What About Us? by Pink
Which acts are through to the Battle Rounds?
Which acts are through to the Battle Rounds?
What happens in The Voice UK Battle Rounds?
Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?
The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.
The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.