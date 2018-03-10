Everything you need to know about The Voice, including which singers are performing in the last of the Battles

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singing contest continues on Saturday 10th March at 8.30pm on ITV.

Which singers are doing Battle on The Voice UK this week?

It’s the last weekend of Battles and here’s who’s singing off against who:

Saskia Eng vs. Ruti Olajugbagbe

Song: Dog Days are Over by Florence and the Machine

Ant and Ox vs. Gayatri Nair

Song: Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man

Shane McCormack vs. Ivy Paige

Song: Sway by Rosemary Clooney

Lauren Bannon vs. Debbie Aramide

Song: Praise You by Hannah Grace (originally by Fatboy Slim)

Wesu Wallace vs. Paige Young

Song: Faith by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande

Jade Williams vs. Wayne Ellington

Song: What About Us? by Pink

Which acts are through to the Battle Rounds?

Here’s your full guide to The Voice UK teams can be found here.

What happens in The Voice UK Battle Rounds?

The singers who made it through the audition stages face another round of head-to-head performances, as the second round of the Battles phase arrives. Here, the would-be stars must once again demonstrate their skill to coaches Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson if they are to remain in the contest. As ever, the coaches are also armed with `saves’, which give them a chance to recruit any of their colleagues’ knocked-out performers to their own teams.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.