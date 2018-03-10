Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is The Voice UK on TV?

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

Everything you need to know about The Voice, including which singers are performing in the last of the Battles

The Voice UK Ivy and Shane

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singing contest continues on Saturday 10th March at 8.30pm on ITV.

Advertisement

Which singers are doing Battle on The Voice UK this week?

It’s the last weekend of Battles and here’s who’s singing off against who:

Saskia Eng vs. Ruti Olajugbagbe

The Voice UK Saskia and Ruti
The Voice UK Saskia and Ruti (ITV)

Song: Dog Days are Over by Florence and the Machine

Ant and Ox vs. Gayatri Nair

The Voice UK Ant and Ox and Gayatri
The Voice UK Ant and Ox and Gayatri (ITV)

Song: Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man

Shane McCormack vs. Ivy Paige

The Voice UK Ivy and Shane
The Voice UK Ivy and Shane (ITV)

Song: Sway by Rosemary Clooney

Lauren Bannon vs. Debbie Aramide

The Voice UK Lauren and Debbie
The Voice UK Lauren and Debbie (ITV)

Song: Praise You by Hannah Grace (originally by Fatboy Slim)

Wesu Wallace vs. Paige Young

The Voice UK Wesu and Paige
The Voice UK Wesu and Paige (ITV)

Song: Faith by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande

Jade Williams vs. Wayne Ellington

The Voice UK Jade and Wayne
The Voice UK Jade and Wayne (ITV)

Song: What About Us? by Pink

Which acts are through to the Battle Rounds?

Here’s your full guide to The Voice UK teams can be found here.

What happens in The Voice UK Battle Rounds?

The singers who made it through the audition stages face another round of head-to-head performances, as the second round of the Battles phase arrives. Here, the would-be stars must once again demonstrate their skill to coaches Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson if they are to remain in the contest.
As ever, the coaches are also armed with `saves’, which give them a chance to recruit any of their colleagues’ knocked-out performers to their own teams.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

Tom Jones and Olly Murs on The Voice UK

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.

Advertisement

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.

Tags

All about The Voice UK

(ITV Pictures, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Tom Jones, The Voice UK (ITV, EH)

Tom Jones on his love of pubs, PBS and Death in Paradise

Jennifer Hudson singing on The Voice

Jennifer Hudson will blow you away as The Voice coaches perform Feeling Good

127500

The Voice coaches Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale talk love, loss, heartache and fame

ITV TL

Olly Murs: presenting The X Factor was “restrictive”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more