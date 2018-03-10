The Voice UK 2018 results: who made it through the Battle Rounds?

It's time for the coaches to pick their final teams as the ITV show moves on from the Blind Auditions – watch all the performances and find out who went through the Battle Rounds this week

The Voice UK 2018 is heating up. With Blind Auditions over, it’s time for the coaches to whittle down their teams and watch their acts go head to head in the Battle Rounds.

Advertisement

Going into the Battle Round shows on ITV, each coach had ten acts on their team. But by the time this round is over, will.i.am, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs will have just five acts still remaining.

However, with each coach allowed one ‘steal’, a rejected act could yet make it through to the latter stages.

Watch all the performances from the first Battle Round episode, and find out who made it through. Tune in next Saturday for the next Battle Round from 8.30pm on ITV.

Which coaches have used their steal?

Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson have used their steals, meaning that only will.i.am is now able to poach a singer from his fellow coaches’ teams.

Team Olly

Holly Ellison

Holly was pitted against Chris James in The Battles as the pair had to sing I’d Do Anything For Love by Meatloaf & Lorraine Crosby – and it was Holly who came out triumphant and made it through to the Knockouts.

Kade Smith – STOLEN FROM WILL

After losing out to Tai in the Battle on Team Will, it looked like Kade Smith was about to be sent home. However, Olly used his steal and saved the 17-year-old window cleaner from elimination.

Jamie Grey

After auditioning for The Voice UK last year and not making it past the Blind Auditions, Jamie Grey look stunned and elated when he managed to beat duo RYT in the Battles performing this moving song from the musical Once.

Kirby Frost

It was a close-run thing between Bailey and Kirby, but in the end Olly Murs chose to take Kirby through with him to the Knockouts.

Here are the singers on Team Olly who still have to do Battle:

Debbie Aramide

Shane McCormack

Ivy Paige

Lauren Bannon

Team Tom

Eliza Gutteridge

Eliza had a fight on her hands taking on Courtney O’Neil with Rachel Platten’s Fight Song. But ultimately it was the teenager from Cumbria who won out and made it through to the next round.

Lucy Milburn

In something of a shock result, Lucy Milburn beat viewer favourite Simon Davies as they performed Sam Smith’s Too Good At Goodbyes in the Battles. Simon’s rendition of Sign of the Times in his Blind Audition has now been viewed 1.5 million times on YouTube.

Chantelle Nandi – STOLEN FROM WILL

After will.i.am chose to save Anna in this Battle, Tom (with a little…OK, a lot) of persuading from his fellow coaches ended up hitting his button and saving Nandi, sending her through to the Knockouts on Team Tom.

Kalon Rae

With two vocalists as good as this, Tom seemed to have a real job on his hands having to decide between Chloe and Kalon, but in the end it was Kalon who managed to nab a spot on Team Tom for the Knockouts.

Here are the singers on Team Tom who still have to do Battle:

Chloe Jones

Jade Williams

Ruti Olajugbagbe

Saskia Eng

Wayne Ellington

Team Will

Mark Asari

After a stirring performance of Don’t Let Go by En Vogue, will.i.am chose to save Mark and sent duo Loaded Sista home.

Tai

This was one Battle that had nothing but a happy ending. After will.i.am chose to save Tai over Kade Smith, coach Olly Murs stepped in. He was suitably blown away by Kade’s performance of Ben E King’s Stand By Me that he used his steal on the teenager.

Donel Mangena

Donel’s Blind Audition was memorable to say the least. Although that had more to do with his grandma gatecrashing the stage! Anyway, he put in another fantastic performance in the Battles and will.i.am opted to save him over Rhianna Abrey after they sang Rain by The Script.

However, it wasn’t over yet. Rhianna moved to Team JHud after Jennifer Hudson stole her.

Anna Willison Holt

It was a tough call, but in the end will.i.am chose to save Anna over Nandi. Thankfully, it wasn’t the end for the young singer as Nandi was subsequently stollen by Tom Jones.

Here are the singers on Team Will who still have to do Battle:

Paige Young

Wesu Wallace

Team Jennifer

Belle Voci

Who thought that Smells Like Teen Spirit could be opera-ified? Well Belle Voci and Scarlett Quigley certainly gave it their best shot, and it was the duo who ultimately won out.

Rhianna Abrey

When will.i.am opted to save Donel Mangena over Rhianna Abrey, JHud swooped in and stole Rhianna from under will’s nose. Jake Benson Jennifer said that this was a decision that was “so hard” because both of the singers delivered. However she eventually chose to save Jake.

Ross Anderson

After their performance of September Song, Jennifer said that the nerves most certainly got to both Ross and Harri while Olly said that the competition is so high and that the winner of this Battle would have to step up. However, based on who she felt had the most natural talent, Jennifer in the end chose Ross.

Jason Nicholson-Porter

Was this the most epic Battle of all time? When Jason and Tensi performed Let It Be, they really did blow the roof off the studio. Jennifer had an incredibly hard decision to make, but eventually chose to save Jason.

Advertisement

Here are the singers on Team JHud who still have to do Battle: