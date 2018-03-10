The Voice UK live final date has been revealed

And we're not even at the Knockouts yet

The coaches might not have finalised their teams yet, but we already know when The Voice UK’s live final is going be.

The air date has been confirmed as Saturday 7th April, although a specific time has yet to be announced by ITV.

That means there’s still six weeks of The Voice still to come, with coaches Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Tom Jones currently in the midst of the Battles.

This is where the ten singers they turned for in the Blind Auditions have to go head-to-head, with only one singer surviving each round.

Afterwards guest mentors Kylie Minogue, the Black Eyed Peas, Craig David, Leona Lewis and last year’s winner Mo will be helping and giving advice ahead of the Knockouts.

