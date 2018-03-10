Six Nations 2018: What time is Ireland v Scotland on TV?

John Barclay's men head to the Aviva in Dublin – find out how to watch the match on ITV and BBC

There’s always a pivot in every Six Nations championship. A moment that turns this simple competition between rugby countries towards sporting brilliance. In 2018, that moment came when Scotland beat England. With that result two weeks ago, all expectations go out the window.

For unbeaten Ireland, preparations for a winner-takes-all encounter against England on the final weekend of the championship must be put on hold. Ireland v Scotland (kick-off 2.15pm) is now the potential tournament decider. The Scots have so far been unable to implement their tactics away from Murrayfield, their Edinburgh Castle, but there’s time and talent enough to make it happen.

What time is Ireland v Wales on TV?

The match kicks off at 2:15pm on Saturday 10th March, with live coverage on ITV from 1;25pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra from 2pm.