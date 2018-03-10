Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Six Nations 2018: What time is France v England on TV?

Six Nations 2018: What time is France v England on TV?

Day, channel and kick-off time for the crunch Six Nations fixture – find out how to watch on BBC and ITV

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: George Ford of England passes the ball during the RBS Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)
France v England may have once seemed like a mismatched match of Gallic recklessness versus English efficiency, but is it really that simple any more?
John Inverdale presents coverage of the match from the Stade de France, as the sides play their penultimate fixture of this year’s tournament. The visitors have won the past three Six Nations meetings with Les Bleus, including a 19-16 triumph for Eddie Jones’s men at Twickenham in February 2017. That win got the defence of their title off to the best possible start, and also secured a national record 15th victory in a row. With analysis from Jeremy Guscott, Martyn Williams and Paul O’Connell.

What time is France v England on TV?

Coverage starts at 4pm live on BBC1 on Saturday 10th March. Kick-off is at 4.45pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Listen on Radio 5 Live from 4.45pm.

Advertisement

Tags

All about Live Six Nations Rugby Union

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones, France's Guilhem Guirado, England's Dylan Hartley, Ireland's Rory Best, Scotland's John Barclay and Italy's Sergio Parisse pose with the trophy during the 6 Nations Launch event in west London (Getty, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Scotland v England - NatWest Six Nations (Getty, EH)

Six Nations 2018: the secret pleasure in watching England lose to Scotland

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones, France's Guilhem Guirado, England's Dylan Hartley, Ireland's Rory Best, Scotland's John Barclay and Italy's Sergio Parisse pose with the trophy during the 6 Nations Launch event in west London (Getty, JG)

Six Nations 2018 full fixture list and TV schedule

Marvel's Jessica Jones, David Tennant (Netflix, BA)

Jessica Jones fans are REALLY missing David Tennant’s Kilgrave in season 2

Barack Obama in Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix, JG)

Barack Obama in talks to make TV shows with Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more