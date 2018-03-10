Six Nations 2018: What time is France v England on TV?

France v England may have once seemed like a mismatched match of Gallic recklessness versus English efficiency, but is it really that simple any more?

John Inverdale presents coverage of the match from the Stade de France, as the sides play their penultimate fixture of this year’s tournament. The visitors have won the past three Six Nations meetings with Les Bleus, including a 19-16 triumph for Eddie Jones’s men at Twickenham in February 2017. That win got the defence of their title off to the best possible start, and also secured a national record 15th victory in a row. With analysis from Jeremy Guscott, Martyn Williams and Paul O’Connell.