What’s happening on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

The third episode of the hilarious variety show sees more silly games and A-list guest stars joining Ant and Dec

After last week’s 100th show spectacular, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues this week with more silly games, special guests stars and incredible giveaways.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s show:

When is Saturday Night Takeaway on TV?

The fourth episode of Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday 10th March at 7pm on ITV.

Who are the musical stars on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Ahead of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s upcoming 70th birthday, Ant and Dec will be starring in The End of the Show Show performing some of his best-loved songs. So cue some Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar. Cannot wait.

What happens next in Saturday Knight Takeaway and who’s in it?

After last week’s first episode of Saturday Knight Takeaway, which saw Joanna Lumley being kidnapped by a knight, the hunt for the perpetrator continues.

In this preview clip, Dec channels his inner Benedict Cumberbatch as he enters his mind palace – Sherlock style – to try and discover who’s responsible for Joanna going missing.

It’s very funny…

Who is the guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Former Gavin & Stacy star-turned-American chat show host James Corden is going to be in the booth doing the announcements this week on Saturday Night Takeaway:

And no doubt Ant and Dec will be hoping that he’s forgiven them for pranking him rotten in 2016…

What else is happening on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

James Corden will be helping the audience at home win prizes as ‘Read My Lips’ returns, while Ant and Dec will be giving out more Places on the Plane ahead of the series finale in Orlando.

Sofawatch is also back, and as Mother’s Day is approaching, Ant and Dec give one lucky mum the mother of all surprises in their most ambitious audience hit to date.

Plus Stephen Mulhern hits the streets of Reading as he returns with the pop-up game show ‘In For a Penny’, while another lucky player gets the chance to Win The Ads.

Advertisement

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday 10th March at 7pm on ITV