Everything you need to know about the BBC’s new mythical drama

What time is Troy: Fall of a City on TV?

The series continues 9pm Saturday 10th March, BBC1

What can we expect from the next episode?

What a very peculiar mess this series is turning into. The actors do their best but the script is a real clunker. Tonight there’s a setback for the Trojan side and naturally Paris/Alexander blames himself. As he subsides into really unattractive self-pity, whatever else happens, it’s All About Him: “Anyone who dies in this war, it’s because I started it,” he moans into his wine goblet.

Meanwhile, other plot developments are similarly joyless: there’s a dove that has its head bitten off, a horse’s throat ritually cut, a plague that leaves the Greeks vomiting, and a shocking rape. Welcome to Saturday-night entertainment.

Review by David Butcher

This is going to be EPIC.#Troy: Fall of a City. Starts 17th February on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/oZa9dQTqK9 — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 7, 2018

Who’s in the cast?

Below are the characters and actors to look out for

Paris/Alexander Louis Hunter

Priam David Threlfall

Hecuba Frances O’Connor

Hector Tom Weston-Jones

Andromache Chloe Pirrie

Cassandra Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Pandarus Alex Lanipekun

Menelaus Jonas Armstrong

Helen Bella Dayne