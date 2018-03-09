Everything you need to know about the Sir Bruce Forsyth tribute show

Filmed at the London Palladium, this very special tribute hosted by Tess Daly sees a variety of famous faces and friends honour one of this country’s biggest and best-loved entertainers and broadcasters, Sir Bruce Forsyth.

The evening features some of Sir Bruce’s favourite songs performed by a wealth of artists, including Dame Shirley Bassey, Alexandra Burke and Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, as well as dance performances from the Strictly professionals and Adam Garcia.

There are also many personal tributes from stars including Sir Elton John, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Michael Parkinson, Dame Joan Collins, Ant and Dec, Alesha Dixon, Anton Du Beke, Claudia Winkleman, Paul Merton, Jon Culshaw, Lord Sugar, Bradley Walsh, Rosemarie Ford, Arlene Phillips, Len Goodman and many more.

What time is Sir Bruce: a Celebration on TV?

The tribute show is on 9pm, Sunday 11th March, BBC1

What can we expect from the show?

When Sir Bruce Forsyth died last August, aged 89, a light went out in the land of showbusiness. Here was a man who could tap, sing and amuse with his wit, dazzle and charm.

An old-school hoofer in the best traditions of the term, he was described by BBC director-general Tony Hall as “one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known”. So it’s no surprise that BBC1 has decided to put on this special celebration, filmed at the London Palladium (scene of some of his greatest moments in a career spanning more than 70 years) and hosted by his former Strictly mucker, Tess Daly.

The line-up fittingly encompasses Brucie’s range – with songs from Shirley Bassey, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe and Alexandra Burke and a turn from Strictly’s professional dancers. An especially funny salute from Brucie fan Paul Merton is also promised on a night where other encomiums come from an array of figures ranging from Ant and Dec to Anton Du Beke… and of course Bruce’s widow Wilnelia.

Review by Ben Dowell