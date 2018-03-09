What time is Marcella on tv?

Everything you need to know about the return of the Anna Friel drama

When is Marcella on TV?

The second series of the detective drama continues Monday 12th March, 9pm on ITV

What can I expect from the next episode?

Everyone in Marcella is so very angry all the time. Marcella’s boss constantly fumes, her detective colleagues simmer, Marcella’s husband is absolutely flipping furious and Marcella herself is a glowering tower of loathing.

So you have to feel sorry for her son, Edward the mouse-killer, an unhappy boy at the mercy of his warring parents who’s also been blamed for the murder of his best friend. Now the poor kid is in danger from a suave visitor to the family home.

As the jarring, tearing soundtrack of white noise screams well in advance of every plot development, Marcella (Anna Friel) tries to disentangle her mess of a private life, while investigating a child murder.

Review by Alison Graham

Who’s in the cast?

Marcella Backland Anna Friel (from Pushing Daisies)

DI Rav Sangha Ray Panthaki (from EastEnders)

You can find a full guide to the show’s cast and characters here.