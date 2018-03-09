Everything you need to know about the show's 51st series with Monty Don and Adam Frost

What time is Gardeners’ World on TV?

The show’s 51st series starts 8.30pm, 9 March on BBC2

How did Longmeadow fare over the winter? All will be revealed tonight on #GardenersWorld at 8.30pm on @BBCTwo 🙂☃️❄️ pic.twitter.com/AEZhIRE3s1 — BBC Gardeners World (@GWandShows) March 9, 2018

What can we expect from the episode?

The ground is softening, the days are lightening: time to get back out there, fix whatever damage winter has done, and make plans for the new year. That’s Monty Don’s task as we return to Longmeadow. Along with delivering a barrow-load of tips for coaxing your garden back into life as spring approaches, Monty’s also exploring an issue that will have been on a lot of responsible gardeners’ minds over the past few months: plastic.

Recently, drives to reduce our consumption have gathered pace in all spheres of life. Horticulture is no different, with seed-sowing being the first activity that often uses plastic, but needn’t.

Elsewhere, Adam Frost advises on sprucing up a tiny backyard, and a Wolverhampton couple show off their own garden with its host of surprises.

Review by Jack Seale