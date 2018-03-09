Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Gardeners’ World on TV?

What time is Gardeners’ World on TV?

Everything you need to know about the show's 51st series with Monty Don and Adam Frost

Programme Name: Gardeners' World - TX: n/a - Episode: Gardeners' World 50th Anniversary (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Gardeners' World Team at the Geffrye Muesum Mark Lane, Rachel De Thame, Monty Don, Carol Klein, Flo Headlam, Joe Swift, Nick Bailey, Adam Frost - (C) BBC - Photographer: Glenn Dearing

What time is Gardeners’ World on TV?

Advertisement

The show’s 51st series starts 8.30pm, 9 March on BBC2

What can we expect from the episode?

The ground is softening, the days are lightening: time to get back out there, fix whatever damage winter has done, and make plans for the new year. That’s Monty Don’s task as we return to Longmeadow. Along with delivering a barrow-load of tips for coaxing your garden back into life as spring approaches, Monty’s also exploring an issue that will have been on a lot of responsible gardeners’ minds over the past few months: plastic.

Recently, drives to reduce our consumption have gathered pace in all spheres of life. Horticulture is no different, with seed-sowing being the first activity that often uses plastic, but needn’t.

Elsewhere, Adam Frost advises on sprucing up a tiny backyard, and a Wolverhampton couple show off their own garden with its host of surprises.

Advertisement

Review by Jack Seale

Tags

All about Gardeners' World

Programme Name: Gardeners' World - TX: n/a - Episode: Gardeners' World 50th Anniversary (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Gardeners' World Team at the Geffrye Muesum Mark Lane, Rachel De Thame, Monty Don, Carol Klein, Flo Headlam, Joe Swift, Nick Bailey, Adam Frost - (C) BBC - Photographer: Glenn Dearing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

imagenotavailable1

The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki swaps comedy for horror in The Ring 3

103313

The Voice Team Paloma: meet Paloma Faith’s three finalists

Screen Shot pjsadasjdoasjdoijasodjasoidj-10-12 at 11.03.05

EastEnders: Mick walks out on Linda! Here’s what happens next

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more