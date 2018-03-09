Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about the new show from the former Bake Off judge

Programme Name: Classic Mary Berry - TX: 05/03/2018 - Episode: Light, Easy & Delicious (No. 2 - Light, Easy & Delicious) - Picture Shows: with her Kedgeree Mary Berry - (C) Endemol Shine UK - Photographer: Production BBC, TL

What time is Classic Mary Berry on TV?

The series continues Monday 12th March, 8.30pm on BBC1

What is the show about?

Classic Mary Berry sees the food writer demonstrates a range of recipes to tempt family and friends, featuring classics, simple British dishes and modern favourites.

What can we expect from the next episode?

The food writer demonstrates a range of recipes using produce from Britain’s farms and gardens, from a pasta inspired by a classic French herb sauce, to a perfect way to partner asparagus, and her own version of a classic tarte Tatin. She also travels on one of the Watercress Line’s 19th-century steam trains, where she leaves the stove to help fire up the 300-ton engine.

