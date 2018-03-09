What time is Civilisations on TV?

Everything you need to know about the epic new BBC arts documentary series

Inspired by Kenneth Clark’s ground-breaking BBC series from 1969, BBC2’s nine-part series Civilisations plans to introduce a new generation to great masterworks of beauty and ingenuity.

When is Civilisations on TV?

The series continues 9pm, Thursday 15th March on BBC2

Can I watch the boxset online?

Yes, the BBC plans to release all episode on BBC iPlayer after the first is broadcast.

What can we expect from the next episode?

Simon Schama explores the artistic depiction of nature. He discovers that landscape painting is seldom a straightforward description of observed nature but rather a projection of dreams and idylls. His journey takes him from 10th-century China, where he looks at the scrolls of the Song dynasty, to the country villas of the Renaissance. He also travels to America and Holland, finding landscapes that are respectively expansive and confined, revealing a kind of earthly paradise and a sense of nationhood.

Who are the presenters?

Rather than being fronted by one Kenneth Clark, three TV historians will work on the new series: Simon Schama, Mary Beard and David Olusoga.

Where can I watch the original Civilisation series?

All 13 episodes of Kenneth Clark’s 1969 show is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.