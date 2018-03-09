What time is The Voice UK on TV?

Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs

The singing contest continues on Saturday 10th March at 8.30pm on ITV.

Which acts are through to the Battle Rounds?

Here’s your full guide to The Voice UK teams can be found here.

What happens in The Voice UK Battle Rounds?

The singers who made it through the audition stages face another round of head-to-head performances, as the second round of the Battles phase arrives. Here, the would-be stars must once again demonstrate their skill to coaches Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson if they are to remain in the contest.
As ever, the coaches are also armed with `saves’, which give them a chance to recruit any of their colleagues’ knocked-out performers to their own teams.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK?

Tom Jones and Olly Murs on The Voice UK

The Voice UK coaching line-up this year stars veterans Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am alongside Jennifer Hudson (who joined the panel last year) and newbie Olly Murs.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.

All about The Voice UK

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

