The Handmaid’s Tale releases awesome season two teaser on International Women’s Day

Offred is back to fight the regime in a series that looks set to be as chilling as ever

Elisabeth Moss as June/Offred in The Handmaid's Tale (C4, EH)

“Seriously, what the actual f***?”

These are the four and a half words that Elisabeth Moss’s character Offred uses to close the latest trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season two.

Throughout the teaser, she repeats with disgust the rules that women in Gilead have been forced to obey: “Wear the red dress. Wear the wings. Shut your mouth. Be a good girl. Roll over and spread your legs. Yes ma’am. May the Lord open.”

Season two will be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.

It will land on Hulu in the US on 25th April, and will launch in the UK on Channel 4 at a later date.

