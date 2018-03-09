Accessibility Links

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and the biggest movie stars LOVE Jodie Whittaker starring in Doctor Who

To celebrate International Women’s Day and Jodie Whittaker’s role as the first ever female Doctor, BBC America cut together a few A-lister reactions to her casting. 

“About bloody time,” was the general consensus among stars including Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Daniel Kaluuya, Emilia Clarke and Sting.

Many of the celebrities mentioned how much they loved watching Whittaker in Black Mirror, and how excited they were to see her play the Thirteenth Doctor.

Not THAT long to wait now… as series 11 is expected to land in autumn 2018.

Doctor Who

