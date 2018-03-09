Accessibility Links

Dogs watching Crufts is straight up adorable

If you thought you loved Crufts on TV, wait until you see how much these dogs do...

Dogs at Crufts

It’s that time of year again, when our four-legged friends and their handlers descend upon the NEC in Birmingham for the world’s biggest dog show, Crufts.

Those of us who toddle around on two legs do seem to love sitting down on our sofas and watching the clever contestants strut their stuff, dazzling us with the perfectly groomed coats and amazing agility skills.

However the nation’s dogs seem equally captivated by what’s happening on their TV screens and their owners have been sharing some wonderful pictures of their pups watching the contest on Twitter.

It’s basically Dogglebox and it’s quite frankly adorable. Enjoy the dogs in all their glory in the video below…

If you think your dog might like to tune in and watch too, Crufts continues on Channel 4 and More4 from Friday 9th to Sunday 12th of March

