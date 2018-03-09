Accessibility Links

Call the Midwife releases tearful series 7 finale trailer as Charlotte Ritchie admits she cried watching episode back

"This next bit is going to be hard" – watch the trailer for this Sunday's episode, and find out how Charlotte Ritchie reacted to Nurse Barbara's tragic storyline

Tom Hereward (Jack Ashton) and Nurse Barbara Hereward (Charlotte Ritchie) in Call the Midwife series 7 (BBC, JG)

Call the Midwife’s Charlotte Ritchie has admitted that she “howled like a child” when she watched back the death of her character Nurse Barbara in the penultimate episode of series seven.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Ritchie said: “I knew it was going to happen and I still howled like a child, which feels really weird.”

Ritchie was speaking ahead of the series seven finale on Sunday 11th March, which judging by a new trailer is set to be just as tear-filled.

Ritchie continued, “I have known for a long time and I was wishing I wouldn’t cry, as I think there’s something weirdly narcissistic about crying about your own death. But it was just everything, it was saying goodbye to the show, I love it so much.

“But it was done beautifully and I feel really glad and really proud that I got to say goodbye in that way.”

Call the Midwife fans were also devastated when Ritchie’s character Barbara passed away after suffering from septicaemia.

On leaving the show, which she’s appeared on since 2015, Ritchie said: “It was such a hard decision to make. I love it. It’s the most wonderful job. It was just the sort of time to go, I think. My character Barbara had had such a gorgeous arc.”

She laughed off suggestions of a potential future romance for her on-screen husband with Helen George’s character Trixie, however: “Over my dead body!”

