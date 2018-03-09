Ant and Dec spoof Sherlock in new Saturday Night Takeaway video

Dec channels his inner Sherlock and uses the detective’s famous mind palace to solve a mystery

Dec channels his inner Sherlock Holmes in a new clip from Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

As part of their mission to find Joanna Lumley in their ongoing mystery Saturday Knight Takeaway, Dec enters his ‘mind palace’ to try deduce what happened.

The pair are joined by Emilia Fox, who brings her sleuthing expertise from years of solving crimes on Silent Witness.

The mini-series is running each week during the ITV show, with other guests including Eamon Holmes, Tom Jones and Torvill and Dean.

Can the double-act reveal the identity of the Big Baddie at the centre of the whodunit?